Nifty Earnings Upgrades To Remain Flat After First Quarter Results

Citi Research has also downgraded the auto sector to 'neutral' from 'overweight'. The brokerage cited outperformance of over 100% versus Nifty over past 3 years as the reason behind the revision. It also expects growth in two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and tractors to moderate to 7%, 3% and 7%, respectively, while commercial vehicles to degrow at 5% in the current fiscal, as well as the margins for most auto companies close to pre-Covid highs.