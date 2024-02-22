Nifty Closes At Record High As IT, Auto Stocks Lead Gains: Market Wrap

The benchmark stock indices recouped losses to end higher on Thursday as information technology and auto stocks led the gains.

The Nifty ended 162.40 points or 0.74% higher to a record closing high of 22,217.45 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 535.15 points or 0.74% up to settle at 73,158.24.

During the day, the Nifty declined as much as 0.82% to 21,875.25 and the Sensex fell 0.75% to 72,081.36. In the last leg of the trade, the Nifty surged 0.9% or 197.45 points to a record intraday high of 22,252.50.