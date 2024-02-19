Nifty Close To Breaking Out Of Tight Range, Say Analysts

The NSE Nifty 50 is on the cusp of breaking out of a 1,000-point range in the coming sessions, according to Hemen Kapadia.

The index hit a fresh all-time high intraday on Monday.

"We are on the cusp of breaking out of the 21,125 and 22,127 ranges (for Nifty). The setup seems promising, and mechanical indicators are supporting it after five weeks. If we break out, the 22,800 level is coming," said Kapadia, senior vice president of institutional equity at KR Choksey Stocks & Securities Pvt.