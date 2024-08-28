Nifty Clocks Longest Gaining Streak In Nearly Four Years, Ends At Record: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices continued their uptrend on Wednesday, with the NSE Nifty 50 recording its best gaining streak since October 2020 to close at its lifetime high and the S&P BSE Sensex extending gains for the seventh consecutive session.

The Nifty closed 34.6 points or 0.14%, higher at 25,052.35 and the Sensex ended 73.80 points or 0.09%, higher at 81,785.56.

During the day, the Nifty rose as much as 0.45% to its highest level of 25,129.60 and the Sensex jumped 0.40% to 82,039.65, 90 points shy of its lifetime high.

"A break below 24,970 will drag the index (Nifty) further lower towards 24,840," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers, said. "On the flip side, a firm close with a bullish candle above 25,100 is a must to continue its northward journey."