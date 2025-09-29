Nifty Breaks Down From Key Pattern; Option Strategy On IndusInd Bank With 1:2 Risk To Reward

Last week was undeniably dominated by the bears, with the Nifty 50 extending its decline for the sixth consecutive session. The index ended the week near its lows, registering a significant drop of 2.65%, marking its steepest single-week decline since February 2025.

Technically, the past six days of decline were impulsive in nature, evident from the fact that the index erased more than 75% of the over 1,000-point upswing in just six trading sessions. During this phase, the index recorded two distribution days and currently holds a total of three. As a result of last week’s fall, the Nifty is now trading below most of its key moving averages, except for the long-term 200-DMA. The Nifty currently trades 2.04% above the 200-DMA, which is at 24,161, providing significant support for the index.

From a time perspective, the correction from the all-time high is now 12 months old. Historically, many previous corrections have lasted within an 8–13 month period. Only on two occasions did the bear market extend beyond this, stretching up to 21 months. This suggests that, based on historical trends, the current corrective phase may conclude within the next month.

However, from a technical pattern perspective, the Nifty 50, which had been trapped in a broad symmetrical triangle pattern, has now experienced a breakdown from this formation on a weekly time frame, which is concerning.