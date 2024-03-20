Nifty Bank Records Worst Losing Streak In Over 20 Years

The Nifty Bank recorded its longest losing streak in nearly 23 years, falling for the ninth consecutive session on Wednesday, the day of weekly expiry for its options contracts.

The index fell 3.5% over the period, with Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank leading the decline.

Index constituents lost a cumulative market capitalisation of Rs 1.37 lakh crore over the nine-session period, led by State Bank of India. The public sector bank contributed by a third of the decline in the index constituents' market cap, eroding investor wealth by over Rs 54,000 crore.

The nine-session losing streak is the longest since September 2001, when the index fell for 10 consecutive sessions, declining by 19% over the period.