Nifty Bank Hits Record High — Key Drivers Behind Advance

The Nifty Bank index surged to a new record high of 58,609.20 on Thursday, gaining 0.57%, as optimism strengthened around large private sector lenders and public sector banks. The move reflects growing confidence in the banking sector’s earnings resilience, asset quality improvement, and macroeconomic support from easing inflation.

The rally in Nifty Bank has been underpinned by strong second-quarter results and a favourable interest rate outlook. Both private and state-owned banks have reported robust credit growth and improving profitability metrics, boosting investor sentiment.

The index rose 0.57% to 58,609.20, but it pared gains to trade 0.46% higher at 58,543.85 as of 11:15 a.m.