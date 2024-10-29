Nifty Auto Hits Lowest Level In Over Four Months As Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto Share Prices Decline

The NSE Nifty Auto index declined 2.77% to 23,300.25, the lowest level since June 5. The index witnessed the most intraday decline since Friday's session, when it slumped 3.31% to 23,519. On Monday, the Nifty Auto had recovered some of its losses but gave up all gains from Monday to extend its decline on Tuesday.

The index was trading 2.18% down at 23,444.15 as of 11:28 a.m., compared to a 0.59% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The Nifty Auto index rose 42.12% in 12 months and 25.75% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 25.16.