A Day Before Big Quarterly Results, Nifty Auto Hits All Time High, Again

Maruti Suzuki, specifically, is expected to report mid-single digit revenue growth with margins growing at 420 basis points to cross 13%, according to Bloomberg consensus. Profits are seen rising 36% to Rs 3,496 crore. The company reported a 5% volume growth in the first quarter. Nomura sees favorable mix and price hike as key to these results.

M&M is expected to see highest revenue growth among passenger vehicle makers at 16%, while maintaining stable margins and profitability. The operating margins are expected to expand by 30 basis points to 13.7%, as per Bloomberg estimates. Volume growth of 14% year-on-year for the April-June quarter has also been the highest among listed peers.

Tata Motors is expected to show strength led by margins and big beat on profitability compared to last year in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Margins at 14.1% and profits expected to increase by 65% could be one of the reasons for propelling the stock to 52-week highs of Rs 1,179 per share on Tuesday.