Nifty At Record, Sensex Above 72,300 Led By Gains In Infosys, TCS: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Friday, with the NSE Nifty 50 hitting a fresh record high, supported by sharp gains in IT stocks.

As of 12:11 p.m., the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 surged 0.81%, or 176.25 points, to 21,823.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.82%, or 589.47 points, to 72,310.65.

IT stocks are trading at a near-two-year high, led by gains in the shares of Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. after the companies posted their third-quarter earnings.

The Nifty 50 index touched a fresh life-time high of 21,848.20, while the Sensex hit an intraday high of 72,454.10.