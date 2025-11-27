Nifty At All Time High: JPMorgan Projects 30,000 In Next 12-Months — Check Key Reasons

JPMorgan has turned more optimistic on India’s market trajectory, raising its Nifty 50 base case target to 30,000 by the end of 2026.

The outlook is shaped by several events investors should monitor: developments in bilateral trade agreements with the US and EU, the festive season trajectory, the upcoming RBI and US Federal Reserve meetings, India’s FY26–27 Union Budget, a revamped methodology for economic indicators, and key state elections in 2026.

According to JPMorgan, Indian equities have faced a challenging year, weighed down by weak earnings, low beta performance and limited direct AI exposure. However, it expects this phase to reverse. With fiscal and monetary policy now aligned to bolster domestic demand, and as sectoral growth broadens out, corporate earnings are expected to rebound.

The report forecasts MSCI India earnings growth of 13% in calendar year 2026 and 14% in calendar year 2027. While valuations remain elevated, the premium over emerging markets has compressed to below the long-term average, reducing a structural deterrent for investors.

Valuation concerns, it argues, should not overshadow the structural story. India’s premium valuations are supported by strong fundamentals, resilient earnings and deep domestic liquidity. With the valuation gap to emerging markets now near 50%, below historical averages, the scope for a re-rating is growing.