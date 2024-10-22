Trade Setup For Oct. 23: Nifty 50 Support At 24,200 Amid Increasing Bearish Sentiment

The Nifty 50 index saw a flat start on Tuesday, but the selling pressure dragged the Nifty index to close below the 24,500 mark. Analysts expect pressure to continue with the charts indicating further downside.

After trading within a range for the past couple of weeks, prices have broken out to the downside, confirming a lower top-lower-bottom structure on the daily chart.

This also broke the critical neckline of the head and shoulder pattern which indicate a reversal from the bullish momentum. This comes as the October sell-off is mirroring the rise seen in September, according to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical Analyst, Angel One.

He also added that prices have slipped below the 89 DEMA for the first time since June.

The key support for Nifty 50 will be at 24,200, where a bullish gap was left in August, with immediate support at 24,300, said Bhosale. While resistance would be at 24,650-24700.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, indicated that if the market is trading below the support levels, the index could fall to 24,250 levels, while on the upside it could touch 24,700 levels.

Bank Nifty that was holding on till yesterday also saw a breakdown amid selling pressure. The support for Bank Nifty is placed at 51,000 below which the index could fall to 50,200 levels, said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. He also added that on the upside, 51,800-51,900 could act as an immediate hurdle for Bank Nifty.

"A sustained break below 51,000 could trigger further downside momentum, potentially leading to a more pronounced decline in Bank Nifty,” added Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment.