Nifty 50 Top Gainers, Losers On June 13: Bharat Electronics, TCS To SBI, ITC

Bharat Electronics was the biggest gainer, rising 1.76% to close at Rs 394.20 apiece, followed by ONGC that rose 1.46% to Rs 251.51 apiece at close, and then Tech Mahindra, closing 0.89% higher at Rs 1,659 apiece. TCS and Wipro were also among the gainers.

Adani Ports closed 2.75% lower at Rs 1,405 apiece; ITC took the second place, closing 1.69% lower at Rs 413.90 followed by SBI closing 1.57% lower at Rs 792.35. IndusInd Bank and Hindalco were also among the losers.

The benchmark equity indices closed lower on Friday, marking a second straight session of losses at the close of the week.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 169 points, or 0.68% lower at 24,718.60, while the BSE Sensex closed 573 points, or 0.70% down at 81,118. During the day, Nifty fell 1.67% to trade at 24,473 and Sensex declined 1.64% to 80.354.59.

This week, the Indian stock market saw a decline, with both Nifty and Sensex falling more than 1%.