MarketsNifty 50 Top Gainers, Losers On June 13: Bharat Electronics, TCS To SBI, ITC
ADVERTISEMENT

Nifty 50 Top Gainers, Losers On June 13: Bharat Electronics, TCS To SBI, ITC

The benchmark equity indices closed lower on Friday, marking a second straight session of losses at the close of the week.

13 Jun 2025, 04:41 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> This week, the Indian stock market saw a decline, with both Nifty and Sensex falling more than 1%. (Photo source: Canva AI)</p></div>
This week, the Indian stock market saw a decline, with both Nifty and Sensex falling more than 1%. (Photo source: Canva AI)

On Friday, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. were among the top gainers.

While State Bank Of India, ITC Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were the biggest draggers.

Nifty 50 Top Gainers, Losers On June 13: Bharat Electronics, TCS To SBI, ITC

Bharat Electronics was the biggest gainer, rising 1.76% to close at Rs 394.20 apiece, followed by ONGC that rose 1.46% to Rs 251.51 apiece at close, and then Tech Mahindra, closing 0.89% higher at Rs 1,659 apiece. TCS and Wipro were also among the gainers.

Adani Ports closed 2.75% lower at Rs 1,405 apiece; ITC took the second place, closing 1.69% lower at Rs 413.90 followed by SBI closing 1.57% lower at Rs 792.35. IndusInd Bank and Hindalco were also among the losers.

The benchmark equity indices closed lower on Friday, marking a second straight session of losses at the close of the week.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 169 points, or 0.68% lower at 24,718.60, while the BSE Sensex closed 573 points, or 0.70% down at 81,118. During the day, Nifty fell 1.67% to trade at 24,473 and Sensex declined 1.64% to 80.354.59.

This week, the Indian stock market saw a decline, with both Nifty and Sensex falling more than 1%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Highlights: Investors Lose Rs 2.96 Lakh Crore As Sensex, Nifty Slump On Israel-Iran Tensions
Opinion
Stock Market Highlights: Investors Lose Rs 2.96 Lakh Crore As Sensex, Nifty Slump On Israel-Iran Tensions
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT