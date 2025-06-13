Nifty 50 Top Gainers, Losers On June 13: Bharat Electronics, TCS To SBI, ITC
The benchmark equity indices closed lower on Friday, marking a second straight session of losses at the close of the week.
On Friday, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. were among the top gainers.
While State Bank Of India, ITC Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were the biggest draggers.
Bharat Electronics was the biggest gainer, rising 1.76% to close at Rs 394.20 apiece, followed by ONGC that rose 1.46% to Rs 251.51 apiece at close, and then Tech Mahindra, closing 0.89% higher at Rs 1,659 apiece. TCS and Wipro were also among the gainers.
Adani Ports closed 2.75% lower at Rs 1,405 apiece; ITC took the second place, closing 1.69% lower at Rs 413.90 followed by SBI closing 1.57% lower at Rs 792.35. IndusInd Bank and Hindalco were also among the losers.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 169 points, or 0.68% lower at 24,718.60, while the BSE Sensex closed 573 points, or 0.70% down at 81,118. During the day, Nifty fell 1.67% to trade at 24,473 and Sensex declined 1.64% to 80.354.59.
This week, the Indian stock market saw a decline, with both Nifty and Sensex falling more than 1%.