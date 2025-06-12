Nifty 50 Top Gainers, Losers On June 12: Asian Paints, Tata Motors To Trent

Apollo Hospitals was the biggest gainer closing 1% higher at Rs 6,996.50 apiece, followed by Dr. Reddy's closing 0.86% higher at Rs 1,362.70 apiece. Bajaj Finserv came in third at Rs 2,028.80 apiece. Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra were also among winners on Thursday.

On the other hand, Tata Motors emerged as the biggest laggard closing 2.86% lower at Rs 715.35. Shriram Finance extended losses to close 2.62% lower at Rs 668.05 apiece; followed by Trent which closed 2.58% lower at Rs 5,627.50 apiece. Titan and Coal India were also among the laggards on Thursday.

The benchmark equity indices slumped on Thursday as shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. dragged. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 253.2 points or 1.01% down at 24,888.2, and the BSE Sensex closed 823.16 points or 1% lower at 81,691.98.

The Nifty and Sensex opened on a muted note and traded in a narrow range for most of the session. However, in the last leg of the trade, the Nifty slumped 1.25% or 315.50 points to the day's low of 24,825.9, and the Sensex declined 1.20% or 991.98 points to 81,523.16.