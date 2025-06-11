Nifty 50 Top Gainers, Losers On June 11: HCLTech, Wipro To Power Grid

HCLTech bagged the first place, closing 3.28% higher at Rs 1,721.90 apiece. Infosys occupied the second place closing 2.09% up at Rs 1,631.10 apiece, followed by Tech Mahindra closing up 1.68% at Rs 1,637.50 apiece. Wipro and Cipla were also among the top five gainers.

Shriram Finance was the biggest loser, closing 2.26% lower at Rs 684.60, followed by Power Grid, which closed 1.88% lower at Rs 295.10 and then Adani Enterprises closing 1.23% down at Rs 2,581.20 apiece. Adani Ports, and Bharat Electronics were also among stocks that fell on Wednesday.

The benchmark equity indices closed higher on Wednesday, resuming advances after a one-day blip on Tuesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 37 points, or 0.15% higher at 25,141, while the BSE Sensex closed 123 points, or 0.15% up at 82,515. Intraday, Nifty rose 0.47% to trade at 25,222.49 and Sensex advanced 0.48% to 82,783.51.

In terms of points contribution, Infosys Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were among stocks that led gains in the Nifty 50.

HDFC Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and Shriram Finance Ltd. dragged the index the most.