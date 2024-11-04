Trade Setup For Nov. 5: Nifty 50 Sees Support At 23,800 Ahead Of US Elections

Market sentiment remained highly pessimistic, with all sector indices closing in the red, according to Ameya Ranadive, a chartered market technician at StoxBox.

We have identified the most immediate support level for the Nifty 50 near 23,900. Should this level be breached, there is a potential for further exacerbation of the current market weakness,” he said.

The current market texture is weak but oversold, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research at Kotak Securities. “The strong possibility of one intraday pullback rally is not ruled out from the current levels.”

According to the analyst, the 23,800 mark for the NSE Nifty 50 would act as a key support zone, and above the same, it could bounce back till 24050-24100.

“On the flip side, fresh selloff is possible only after dismissal of the 23,800 mark. Below the same, the market could slip till 23700-23625,” he said.

“On the level-specific front, a series of stiff resistance could be seen around the 24200-24400 subzone, and a sustained breakthrough could only direct for potential reversal from the ongoing carnage, said Osho Krishan, senior analyst, technical and derivatives at Angel One Ltd.

“In the meantime, the US election, which is due in a day, is likely to raise the volatility bar and needs to be tracked closely for the intermediate trend analysis,” he said.