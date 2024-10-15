Nifty 50 May Correct Up To 18% In Short Term: Demeter's Ashwini Agarwal

Ashwini, the other point is chemicals and for the last 12 months, I have been listening to the possibility of good times, because the sector was consolidating for such a long time. But the China pressure is here and real, dumping is still on in select pockets, as promoters tell us as well. I'd love to know how you are thinking about this bucket, because sporadically we see these, like the Sudarshan Chemical announcement of the acquisition, etc, an announcement here on, an announcement there capacities are coming on. The stocks aren't quite moving. They are not showing the results as well?

Ashwini Agarwal: I think you have to be a little more longer term in your view, and look at the positioning of a company in its space. Where is it adding value? What is it doing and what do you expect three to five years from now? So what I would say is that the way I think about China is that, from a top-down perspective, what China wants to do is more in terms of new technology, innovation, value addition, they're really not interested in supplying bulk chemicals to the rest of the world.

I think some of the pressure will continue in the short run, because they have capacity, and the capacity will keep churning out. So that might happen, but in the longer run, that will not hold true, and what the Indian companies have done is occupy niches where they can add value through domestic chemistry skills, ability to manufacture quality products at a lower price than the West can. This whole China plus one narrative, has allowed people to come and look at India a little more closely. So I think there is an opportunity there. You have to be very bottom up. You have to be very stock selective. But I'm quite constructive in this space.

Actually, I think there's a lot of value that will be generated in the years to come. It may not happen across the board. It might be very selective, but I think it will happen. Also, you know, what you will see is margin normalisation happen because, you know, you went through two or three very tumultuous years post Covid, where initially end product prices ran up and abnormal profits were made by domestic chemical manufacturers because they had low cost raw material inventory, and then raw material prices went up, and product prices crashed, and you had a shipping crisis.

So you know, you had this massive YoYo in margins, where you had abnormally high margins and then abnormally depressed margins. I think now the margins are coming around to what they are sustainable. So now you will start to see growth from projects to become visible in earnings. So I'm actually quite positive.