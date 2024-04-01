Nifty 50 Inches Closer To 22,500, Sensex Above 74,000: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices are set to end at a fresh record closing high on Monday, the first day of fiscal 2025.

At 12:03 p.m., the Nifty traded 154.00 points, or 0.69%, higher at 22,480.90, and the Sensex gained 432.02 points, or 0.59%, to trade at 74,083.37.

During early trade, both the indices, Nifty and Sensex, hit fresh record highs of 22,529.95 and 74,254.62, respectively.

Nifty 50 will take some time to take out its all-time high level with conviction and is expected to trade in the 22,000–22,500 range till this week's F&O expiry, said Milan Vaishnav, technical analyst and founder of ChartWizard and Gemstone Equity Research and Advisory Services.

However, he does not see any major downside.