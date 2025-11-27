Nifty 50 Hits Record High Ending A 289 Day Wait — Key Milestones

It took Nifty about 289 days for it to claim a fresh high from its Sept. 2024 peak. Over the last decade, this is the second-longest period Nifty took in order to reclaim from a fresh high from a previous high.

A closer look at the historical data shows a wide variance in the Nifty’s bounce-back timeframe, at least over the last 10 years.

The longest recovery stretch during this period spanned 500 trading days between Mar. 2015 and Mar. 2017.

Conversely, recent history has witnessed much faster turnarounds. Just prior to the current long wait, the market reclaimed its highs in a mere 18 trading days in Aug. 2024.

Other notable recovery periods following nearly 1,000-point falls included a 202-day stretch in 2020 during the pandemic recovery, and a 275-day wait that ended in Nov. 2022.