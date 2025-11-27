Nifty 50 Hits Record High Ending A 289 Day Wait — Key Milestones
It took Nifty 289 days for it to claim a fresh high from its Sept. 2024 peak. Over the last decade, this is the second-longest period Nifty took to reclaim from a fresh high from a previous high.
The benchmark Nifty 50 index hit a fresh record high on Thursday's trading session, finally topping its previous peak set nearly 14 months ago.
The index touched the 26,295.55 mark in trade, surpassing the previous all-time high of 26,277 set in Sept. 2024, after which followed a period of slowdown.
Tariff-related woes, coupled with other geopolitical headwinds and muted corporate growth, had held back the benchmark. But momentum appears to be finally back, supported by optimism in the earnings cycle, domestic consumption push and favourable policy moves, among other things.
Tracking Nifty's Journey
It took Nifty about 289 days for it to claim a fresh high from its Sept. 2024 peak. Over the last decade, this is the second-longest period Nifty took in order to reclaim from a fresh high from a previous high.
A closer look at the historical data shows a wide variance in the Nifty’s bounce-back timeframe, at least over the last 10 years.
The longest recovery stretch during this period spanned 500 trading days between Mar. 2015 and Mar. 2017.
Conversely, recent history has witnessed much faster turnarounds. Just prior to the current long wait, the market reclaimed its highs in a mere 18 trading days in Aug. 2024.
Other notable recovery periods following nearly 1,000-point falls included a 202-day stretch in 2020 during the pandemic recovery, and a 275-day wait that ended in Nov. 2022.
Nifty's new high trajectory. (Infographic generated by Gemini AI)