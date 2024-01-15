Nifty 50 Hits 22,000 For First Time, Climbs 1,000 Points In Just 26 Sessions

The Nifty 50 crossed 22,000 for the first time hitting a new record, led by gains in banks and information technology stocks. The BSE Sensex also crossed the 73,000 mark for the first time ever.
The Nifty 50 crossed 22,000 for the first time hitting a new record, led by gains in banks and information technology stocks. The BSE Sensex also crossed the 73,000 mark for the first time ever.
It took Nifty 50 index 26 sessions to cover 1,000 points from Dec. 8, when it first hit 21,000, compared with 80 sessions it took to reach from 20,000 to 21,000. The index surged to a lifetime high of 22,076.25 points in early trading.
Facebook
X (was Twitter)
Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd., contributed the most in this 1,000-point rally.