NDTV ProfitMarketsNifty 50 Hits 22,000 For First Time, Climbs 1,000 Points In Just 26 Sessions
ADVERTISEMENT

Nifty 50 Hits 22,000 For First Time, Climbs 1,000 Points In Just 26 Sessions

It took Nifty 50 index 26 sessions to cover 1,000 points from Dec. 8 when it first hit 21,000, compared with 80 sessions it took to climb from 20,000 to 21,000.

15 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Source: Shapecharge/iStock)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: Shapecharge/iStock) 

The Nifty 50 crossed 22,000 for the first time hitting a new record, led by gains in banks and information technology stocks. The BSE Sensex also crossed the 73,000 mark for the first time ever.

It took Nifty 50 index 26 sessions to cover 1,000 points from Dec. 8, when it first hit 21,000, compared with 80 sessions it took to reach from 20,000 to 21,000. The index surged to a lifetime high of 22,076.25 points in early trading.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd., contributed the most in this 1,000-point rally.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT