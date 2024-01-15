Nifty 50 At 22,000: What Top Analysts Say

Nifty 50 breached a fresh record on Monday after it scaled the milestone of 22,000.

The index has jumped nearly 1.44% so far this year to hit a fresh high. It took the Nifty 50 index 26 sessions to cover 1,000 points from Dec. 8, when it first hit 21,000, compared with the 61 sessions it took to travel from 20,000 to 21,000.

The index surged to a lifetime high of 22,076.25 points during early trade, with analysts expecting this momentum to continue.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 73,000 mark for the first time on Monday. It took 14 sessions to rise 1,000 points from 72,000.

Foreign portfolio investors kicked off the new year cautiously, investing Rs 3,864 crore in Indian equities in the first two weeks of January. This move reflects the cautious approach taken by investors amid increasing geopolitical tensions across the globe.