Nexxus Petro Industries Share Price Lists At 20% Premium Over Issue Price

Nexxus Petro Industries IPO was an entirely fresh issue of 18.5 lakh shares worth Rs 19.43 crore. The IPO, which opened for subscription between Sept. 27 and Sept. 30, saw a decent response from investors. The issue was booked over 8.4 times led by a strong demand from non-institutional investors.

The offering was subscribed by 8.51 times in the NII segment and 8.47 times in the retail category.

Retail investors could have bid for shares in the BSE SME IPO with a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1,26,000 at the fixed price of Rs 105.

Kfin Technologies Ltd. served as the registrar for the issue, while Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP was the book-running lead manager.

Gretex Share Broking Ltd. was the market maker for Nexxus Petro Industries IPO.