Business NewsMarketsNewgen Software Share Price Surges Over 7% After Subsidiary Signs Agreement With TCS NV
ADVERTISEMENT

Newgen Software Share Price Surges Over 7% After Subsidiary Signs Agreement With TCS NV

The deal includes cloud hosting, software licensing, and implementation services, as per filing.

25 Sep 2025, 10:10 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shares of Newgen Software Technologies rose as much as 7.12% to Rs 937.80 apiece.(Image: Freepik)</p></div>
Shares of Newgen Software Technologies rose as much as 7.12% to Rs 937.80 apiece.(Image: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., surged over 7% on Thursday after the company announced that its subsidiary Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Ltd., has signed an agreement with TCS NV, Belgium.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Ltd., has signed a five-year master services agreement with TCS NV, Belgium, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The deal includes cloud hosting, software licensing, and implementation services, as per filing.

Additionally, Newgen Software Technologies has also received and accepted a purchase order from Kshema General Insurance Ltd., for its policy administration system. The aggregate commercial value of the aforesaid order is Rs 21.24 crore, according to an exchange filing.

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price

Newgen Software Share Price Surges Over 7% After Subsidiary Signs Agreement With TCS NV

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies rose as much as 7.12% to Rs 937.80 apiece. They pared gains to trade 4.91% higher at Rs 918.50 apiece, as of 9:50 a.m. This compares to a 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has fallen 29.65% in the last 12 months and 46.09% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.18 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.86.

Out of eight analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 13.8%.

ALSO READ

Buzzing Stocks: Sonata Software, Newgen, Zen Tech — Check Share Price, Stock Predictions And More
Opinion
Buzzing Stocks: Sonata Software, Newgen, Zen Tech — Check Share Price, Stock Predictions And More
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT