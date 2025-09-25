Newgen Software Share Price Surges Over 7% After Subsidiary Signs Agreement With TCS NV

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., surged over 7% on Thursday after the company announced that its subsidiary Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Ltd., has signed an agreement with TCS NV, Belgium.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Ltd., has signed a five-year master services agreement with TCS NV, Belgium, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The deal includes cloud hosting, software licensing, and implementation services, as per filing.

Additionally, Newgen Software Technologies has also received and accepted a purchase order from Kshema General Insurance Ltd., for its policy administration system. The aggregate commercial value of the aforesaid order is Rs 21.24 crore, according to an exchange filing.