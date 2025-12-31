New Year's Eve Exodus: FPI Sell Indian Shares Worth Nearly Rs 3,600 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for a seventh consecutive session on the last day of the year on Wednesday. They offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,597.38 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India.

On Tuesday, they had sold Indian stocks worth Rs 3,844 crore and on Monday. they offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 2,759.89 crore. Last week too, the overseas investors engaged in a consistent selloff of amounting up to more than 4,500 crore. The week before that, FPIs had remained net buyers of Indian equities for three consecutive sessions.

The year 2025 has marked a major exodus of FPIs from the Indian market, with analysts attributing the exit to the decline in the rupee's value.

Year-to-date, the foreign investors have net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 1.66 lakh crore, as per the data provided by the National Securities Data Ltd. This amounts to an outflow of $19 billion from Indian equities in 2025.

According to the data, FPI net inflow in Indian debt stood at Rs 58,000 crore or $6.6 billion in 2025. Total net outflow of Rs 1 lakh crore in 2025, first time since 2022.

The FPI sell-off sharpened in August, with FPIs selling over Rs 35,000-crore shares.

So far in December, the overseas investors have sold over Rs 22,000 crore worth of Indian equities. In comparison, the net selling stood at Rs 3,765 crore in November, whereas they were net buyers of equities worth Rs 14,610 crore in October.

In stark contrast to this, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) reflected the year-end cheer and doubled down on the buying action, mopping up equities worth Rs 6,759.64 crore. The DIIs, have been net buyers for close to 50 sessions.