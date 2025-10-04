New Launches Slowdown In July-September: What It Means For Developers' FY26 Guidance

Housing sales in India’s top nine cities fell by 4% and consecutive declined for the 10th quarter, July-September period at 1,00,370 units, according to a report by PropEquity. New launches too remained flat, coming in below the 1 lakh mark at 92,229 units declining by 10% on quarter-on-quarter basis.

The year-on-year decline in sales across the top nine cities during Q3 2025 was primarily led by the Maharashtra region - including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune - which experienced a contraction ranging from 6% to 28%.

It is to be noted that in H1 2025 residential sales in India's top seven cities saw a 13% year-over-year decline in the first half of 2025.

The slowdown was linked to price escalation and increased construction costs, leading developers to slow new project launches despite continued price growth in markets like NCR and Bengaluru.

Investors too continue to remain cautious on the index with Nifty Realty seeing a 0.8% decline in 1 month and 15% downtick in last one year in comparison with Nifty50 being up 0.7% in one month and 0.4% downtick in last one year.