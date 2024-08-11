New Hindenburg Allegations Aimed At Slowing Down Bullish Market Sentiments, Say Experts

The fresh allegations from US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, which target high-profile figures, are a potential maneuver to temper the prevailing bullish sentiments in the stock market, according to experts.

The report claimed that the chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India and her husband had stakes in offshore entities involved in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

The Sebi Chairman and the Adani Group, however, have labelled these allegations as "baseless" and "malicious". Madhabi Puri Buch has also pointed out that the latest release by Hindenburg comes after SEBI took enforcement action and issued a show-cause notice to them in July.



This report "is aimed at discrediting regulator and causing chaos and losses in markets for investors — thus slowing down bullish sentiments," Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a post on X.