New F&O Rules Starting Today: Pre-Open Session, Focus On Auctions And More — Explained

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has made sweeping changes to the way Futures and Options (F&O) trade, effective Monday, Dec. 8.

Starting Monday, NSE will conduct pre-open sessions for equity derivatives between 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. During this timeframe, traders will be able to conduct call auctions, mirroring the existing pre-market session for the cash segment.

The new pre-open window applies to current-month futures on stocks and indices. Next-month futures will also be included, but only during the final five days prior to their expiry.

As part of the new framework, the pre-open session will be split into three different phases, the first of which, between 9 - 9:08 a.m., will allow market participants to enter, modify or cancel orders.

This will be followed by a four-minute session, during which order matching and trade confirmations will take place. The second phase will end at 9:12 a.m and this is when the system will identify an opening price.

Between 9:12 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., a buffer period will run to ensure a smooth transition to normal market session.