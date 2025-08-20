New-Age Tech Stars: Eternal, Swiggy Get 'Buy' Initiation From DAM Capital — Check Target Price

New-Age Tech Stars: Eternal Ltd. and Swiggy Ltd. received a 'buy' rating upon coverage initiation from DAM Capital. Analysts said both companies’ food businesses have now matured and they expect margin expansion and strong free cash flow growth over the next three years, driven by lower capital expenditure and improved working capital efficiency.

Higher margin and better cash flow will aid the funding of their Quick Commerce (QC) businesses, with Zomato's QC business likely reaching Ebitda profitability by the fourth quarter of this year and Swiggy by the fourth quarter of FY28.

DAM Capital projects revenue growth of 42% for Eternal and 28% for Swiggy over the next three years. Zomato is already profitable, while Swiggy will reach profitability by FY28.

"With limited threat from new entrants due to high entry barriers like cash burn, customer acquisition costs, and long execution timelines, the Zomato-Swiggy duopoly is expected to remain intact," a note aid.