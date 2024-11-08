Never Been A Fan Of Gold, Says Marcellus Investment's Saurabh Mukherjea

With the option of investing in these two markets available, Mukherjea broke down how investing in gold instead may not make sense.

"These are literally the world's two large markets and 65% of the world stock market wealth comes from just these two markets. And yet the co-relation between these two markets are very low. So, you've got two markets giving you diversification and keeping your money safe, so why on earth would you want to invest in gold, I don't understand," he said.

Often held as a safe-haven investment, the traction toward the commodity has been evident among Indian investors for generations. Amid geo-political tensions and uncertainties, the commodity also sees a rise in prices. As conflicts escalate, the global demand for the commodity increases and the local market follows suit.