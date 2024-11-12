Neuland Labs Share Price Hits Record High As KarXT Gains Focus After AbbVie Drug Setback

Shares of Neuland Laboratories Ltd. surged to a record high on Tuesday, driven by developments in the neuroscience pharmaceutical space. This spike followed AbbVie’s recent announcement that its schizophrenia drug candidate, emraclidine, underperformed in Phase 2 trials. The setback has shifted focus to other drug candidates, notably KarXT from Karuna Therapeutics.

Emraclidine is a new daily pill in development for treating schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s-related psychosis. It’s designed to be taken at a fixed dose, without needing gradual adjustments.

KarXT, approved by the FDA in September 2024, has a projected peak sales forecast of $7-10 billion across its patent period, indicating significant market potential. Neuland Laboratories stands to benefit significantly as the exclusive manufacturing partner for KarXT’s active pharmaceutical ingredient, Xanomaline.

Xanomeline is a type of cholinergic drug that may avoid the serious side effects seen with current schizophrenia medications.