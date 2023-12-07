Network18 Media Shares Slump Over 10% On TV, Digital Merger Plan

Shares of Network18 Media & Investment Ltd. slumped over 10% on Thursday after it announced the merger of its television and digital business.

TV18 broadcast shareholders will get 100 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each of Network18 for every 172 equity shares held in the broadcast company, an exchange filing said.

While, e-Eighteen.com Ltd. shareholders will get 19 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each of Network18, for every one equity share held in the digital unit.