Netweb Technologies Share Price Surges Over 41% In Six Days — Here's Why
Netweb Technologies share price jumped 7.62% to a record high of Rs 3,122.90 apiece.
Netweb Technologies' share price surged over 41% in six sessions to Monday as sentiment for artificial intelligence and technology stocks turned positive in the backdrop of the government planning Semiconductor Mission 2.0.
Last week, the company informed us that it has secured an order worth Rs 1,734 crore to power India's sovereign artificial intelligence structure. The order is in the space of high-end computing solutions.
The order will leverage Netweb Technologies' latest GPU-accelerated platforms built on Nvidia's cutting-edge Blackwell architecture. The execution of the order is scheduled between the last quarter of financial year 2026 and 2027.
Netweb Technologies is one of the high-end computing solutions providers with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. Its solutions compriseprivate cloud, AI systems, enterprise workstations, high-performance storage, and data centre servers.
The stock was trading 1.08% higher at Rs 3,112 apiece as of 12:23 p.m., compared to a 0.39% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock advanced 15.26% in 12 months and 14.18% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 82.1.
Three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 11%.