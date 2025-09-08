Netweb Technologies Share Price Surges Over 41% In Six Days — Here's Why

Netweb Technologies' share price surged over 41% in six sessions to Monday as sentiment for artificial intelligence and technology stocks turned positive in the backdrop of the government planning Semiconductor Mission 2.0.

Last week, the company informed us that it has secured an order worth Rs 1,734 crore to power India's sovereign artificial intelligence structure. The order is in the space of high-end computing solutions.

The order will leverage Netweb Technologies' latest GPU-accelerated platforms built on Nvidia's cutting-edge Blackwell architecture. The execution of the order is scheduled between the last quarter of financial year 2026 and 2027.

Netweb Technologies is one of the high-end computing solutions providers with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. Its solutions compriseprivate cloud, AI systems, enterprise workstations, high-performance storage, and data centre servers.