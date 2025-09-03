Netweb Tech Shares Jump 8% On Rs 1,734-Crore Next-Gen AI Order
Netweb Tech share price advanced 8.7% intraday to Rs 2,464 apiece after the announcement of the order. The stock then gave up some of the gains.
Netweb Technologies Ltd. on Wednesday announced an order worth Rs 1,734 crore for supply of servers based on Nvidia’s cutting-edge Blackwell architecture. The company did not disclose the name of the client, but called it one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions.
The order will leverage Netweb’s latest GPU-accelerated platforms built on Blackwell architecture. The execution is scheduled between the last quarter of fiscal 2026 and the first half of FY27, according to a statement.
"This deployment will mark a pivotal milestone in India’s journey to build sovereign AI infrastructure. It will enable the development and deployment of indigenous large multimodal models, domain-specific foundational models, and scalable AI solutions for socio-economic transformation," Netweb Technologies said.
Netweb will deliver these systems through its flagship 'Tyrone Camarero AI' platform, purpose-built for large scale Generative AI, foundational model training and exascale computing.
"Each node will feature Nvidia’s latest generation 8x GPU-HGX-B200 accelerators, optimised for high-throughput, memory-intensive workloads. These platforms will serve as critical infrastructure to bring India’s compute capacity and capability in line with global benchmarks," the statement said.
The contract is a large-value strategic order, distinct from Netweb’s recurring business. As of June 2025, the company’s pipeline stood at Rs 4,142 crore, excluding this order, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Lodha said.
Netweb Tech Shares Trade Higher
Netweb Tech share price advanced 8.7% intraday to Rs 2,464 apiece after the announcement.
Netweb Tech share price advanced 8.7% intraday to Rs 2,464 apiece after the announcement. The stock then gave up some of the gains. The benchmark Nifty 50 was flat.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months and 13% on a year-to-date basis.