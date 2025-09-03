Netweb Tech Shares Jump 8% On Rs 1,734-Crore Next-Gen AI Order

Netweb Technologies Ltd. on Wednesday announced an order worth Rs 1,734 crore for supply of servers based on Nvidia’s cutting-edge Blackwell architecture. The company did not disclose the name of the client, but called it one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions.

The order will leverage Netweb’s latest GPU-accelerated platforms built on Blackwell architecture. The execution is scheduled between the last quarter of fiscal 2026 and the first half of FY27, according to a statement.

"This deployment will mark a pivotal milestone in India’s journey to build sovereign AI infrastructure. It will enable the development and deployment of indigenous large multimodal models, domain-specific foundational models, and scalable AI solutions for socio-economic transformation," Netweb Technologies said.

Netweb will deliver these systems through its flagship 'Tyrone Camarero AI' platform, purpose-built for large scale Generative AI, foundational model training and exascale computing.

"Each node will feature Nvidia’s latest generation 8x GPU-HGX-B200 accelerators, optimised for high-throughput, memory-intensive workloads. These platforms will serve as critical infrastructure to bring India’s compute capacity and capability in line with global benchmarks," the statement said.

The contract is a large-value strategic order, distinct from Netweb’s recurring business. As of June 2025, the company’s pipeline stood at Rs 4,142 crore, excluding this order, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Lodha said.