Netweb Tech: Citigroup, Societe Generale Among Buyers After Promoters Pare Stake

Citigroup, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and Societe Generale were among the firms that acquired stake in Netweb Technologies India Ltd. for Rs 458 crore through open market transactions on Friday.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 10.75 lakh shares (1.9%), Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius mopped up 4.48 lakh shares (0.79%), and Societe Generale purchased 2.73 lakh shares (0.48%), among others, at Rs 2,232.1 apiece, according to NSE block deal data.

Discovery Global Opportunity Mauritius, Invesco Mutual Fund, and Union Mutual Fund were also among the buyers.