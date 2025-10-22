Netflix Says Tax Dispute Hurt Solid Quarter; Shares Tumble

Netflix had to pay about $619 million to settle a multiyear tax dispute with Brazilian authorities going back to 2022. The company had identified the potential risk in previous filings – but not in its earnings guidance — and said it would have beaten forecasts if not for the expense. Future payments will be smaller.

“We don’t expect this matter to have a material impact on future results,” the company said.

Shares of Netflix were down 7% in premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock hit an all-time high of $1,341.15 on June 30, the final day of the previous quarter, and has drifted lower over the last few months.

The dispute depressed what many investors thought would be a big quarter for the Los Gatos, California-based streaming leader.