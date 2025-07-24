Business NewsMarketsNestle India Share Price Falls Nearly 6% After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Nestle India Share Price Falls Nearly 6% After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Nestle India share price came under pressure as investors reacted to a miss on both profit and margin expectations, despite a modest rise in revenue.

24 Jul 2025, 01:08 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nestle share price declines.&nbsp;(Photo source: Canva AI)</p></div>
Nestle share price declines. (Photo source: Canva AI)

Shares of Nestle India Ltd. fell sharply on Thursday, declining 5.59% after the company reported a weaker-than-expected performance for the first quarter of FY26. The stock came under pressure as investors reacted to a miss on both profit and margin expectations, despite a modest rise in revenue.

The FMCG major posted a standalone net profit of Rs 659.2 crore for the April–June quarter, down 11.7% from Rs 746.6 crore a year earlier. The figure came in well below the Rs 751 crore consensus estimate tracked by Bloomberg. Revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% year-on-year to Rs 5,096 crore, slightly missing the projected Rs 5,103 crore.

Operating performance also disappointed. Ebitda declined 1.3% to Rs 1,100.2 crore, compared to an estimate of Rs 1,181 crore, while operating margins narrowed to 21.6% from 23.1% a year ago. The company attributed the margin pressure to rising commodity prices and higher operating and finance costs, which offset the gains from top-line growth.

ALSO READ

Nestle India Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Margin Contracts On Cost Pressures
Opinion
Nestle India Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Margin Contracts On Cost Pressures
Read More
Nestle India Share Price Falls Nearly 6% After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

The scrip fell as much as 5.59% to Rs 2,315.40 apiece. It pared losses to trade 4.68% lower at Rs 2,33.70 apiece, as of 12:53 p.m. This compares to a 0.59% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 8.02% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 37.

Out of 40 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, 18 recommend a 'hold,' and 12 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 3.5%

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Near Day's Low; Canara Bank And Indian Bank Rises Post Q1 Results
Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Near Day's Low; Canara Bank And Indian Bank Rises Post Q1 Results
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT