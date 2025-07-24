Nestle India Share Price Falls Nearly 6% After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Nestle India Ltd. fell sharply on Thursday, declining 5.59% after the company reported a weaker-than-expected performance for the first quarter of FY26. The stock came under pressure as investors reacted to a miss on both profit and margin expectations, despite a modest rise in revenue.

The FMCG major posted a standalone net profit of Rs 659.2 crore for the April–June quarter, down 11.7% from Rs 746.6 crore a year earlier. The figure came in well below the Rs 751 crore consensus estimate tracked by Bloomberg. Revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% year-on-year to Rs 5,096 crore, slightly missing the projected Rs 5,103 crore.

Operating performance also disappointed. Ebitda declined 1.3% to Rs 1,100.2 crore, compared to an estimate of Rs 1,181 crore, while operating margins narrowed to 21.6% from 23.1% a year ago. The company attributed the margin pressure to rising commodity prices and higher operating and finance costs, which offset the gains from top-line growth.