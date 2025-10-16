Nestle India Q2 Results: Profit Falls 23%; Margins Contract

Nestle India Ltd. reported a double-digit decline in profit for the September quarter of the financial year ending March 2026.

Standalone net profit for the quarter ending September fell 23.7% to Rs 752 crore from Rs 986 crore a year earlier, according to its notification to the exchanges on Thursday.

Meanwhile, revenue rose 10% year-on-year to Rs 5,644 crore, comfortably beating Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 5,350 crore.

Margin saw a 120 basis point contraction and stood at 21.9% compared to 23.1% during the same period last year.