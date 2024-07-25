Nestle Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 2.75 Apiece

Nestle India Ltd. announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per share for the current financial year. The company will distribute Rs 265.1 crore to its shareholders for the first quarter.

The interim dividend will be paid on or from Aug 6, along with the final dividend for the previous fiscal at Rs 8.50 apiece, approved in the annual general meeting on July 8, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The Maggie maker's top line rose 3% year-on-year to Rs 4,814 crore for the quarter ended June, while it posted a bottom line of Rs 747 crore.