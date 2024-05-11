Nervous Dalal Street, Three Nifty Earnings And Key Inflation Data: The Week Ahead

Indian markets witnessed a turbulent week aided by a mega-selloff by foreign investors. Nervousness in the equity markets was due to a confluence of disappointing fourth-quarter results, voter turnout in ongoing Lok Sabha elections and heightened volatility, according to market analysts.

Going ahead, the country's key inflation print, phase four of the general elections, and fourth-quarter earnings of the remaining Nifty companies will be the key deciding factors for the markets for the week.

The volatility index is expected to remain elevated in the near term due to ongoing union elections and foreign investor sell-offs, which have impacted market sentiment, according to Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer, SAS Online. "It's advisable to maintain lighter positions and reduce exposure to mid and small cap companies."

Technically, on daily and weekly charts it has formed a double top formation, which indicates the upward trend has slowed down, according to Amol Athawale, vice president-technical research, Kotak Securities. In addition, on weekly charts it has formed a long bearish candle, which is largely negative, he said.