NephroPlus Raises Rs 260 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of Rs 871-Crore IPO

Dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services Ltd, which operates under the brand NephroPlus, has raised Rs 260 crore from anchor investors a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription. The company allotted 56.58 lakh shares at Rs 460 apiece to 14 institutional investors, according to a circular on the BSE website.

Key anchor investors include SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, Fidelity Funds, DSP MF, Bandhan MF, The Prudential Assurance Company, Eastspring Investments, Polar Capital Funds, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, SBI Life Insurance, and HDFC Life Insurance.

The Hyderabad-based company’s Rs 871-crore IPO will open on December 10 and close on December 12, with a price band of Rs 438 to Rs 460 per share, valuing NephroPlus at over Rs 4,600 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 353.4 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.12 crore shares worth Rs 517.6 crore at the upper end.