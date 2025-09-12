Nepal Unrest, SEBI Board Meeting, Urban Company IPO And More — The Week That Was
At least 51 people, including an Indian national, died in the 'Gen Z' protest that erupted across Nepal.
From SEBI deciding to relax IPO rules for very large companies, retail inflation slight rise at 2.07% to political upheaval in Nepal, the week was filled with high-impact news.
This week also saw Urban Company's IPO receiving an overwhelming investor participation and election of new vice president on the political front.
Here's a wrap-up of the top stories this week.
Nepal Unrest
At least 51 people, including an Indian national, died in the 'Gen Z' protest that erupted across Nepal against corruption and a ban on social media sites. The agitation, which began on Monday, saw the death of 19 people mostly students, when police opened fire at the Parliament building in Kathmandu, as the protests under the banner of Gen Z launched their agitation.
Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation over the deaths during Monday’s protest. The ban on social media was lifted on Monday night. The violence continued even after Oli's resignation, with protesters setting fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, the PM's residence, government buildings, political parties' offices and homes of senior leaders.
Finally, ending the suspense, former Chief Justice of Nepal, Sushila Karki was appointed as interim Prime Minister.
Retail Inflation
Retail inflation in August rose slightly to 2.07% from 1.61% in the preceding month, mainly due to increase in prices of vegetables, meat and fish, according to government data. The annual food inflation during August 2025 over August 2024 was at (-) 0.69%, according to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO).
The increase in inflation and food inflation during the month of August, 2025 is mainly attributed to increase in inflation of vegetables, meat and fish, oil and fats, personal care and affects, egg. The Reserve Bank has been mandated by the government to ensure inflation remains at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side.
SEBI Board Meeting
Stock market regulator SEBI decided to relax initial public offering (IPO) rules for very large companies and also extend the timeline by up to 10 years for them to meet minimum public shareholding norms.
The regulator said that for companies with a market capitalisation between Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, the minimum public shareholding of 25% could now be achieved in five years in comparison to the current three years.
In addition, the minimum public offer of such companies should be at Rs 1,000 crore and at least 8% of the post issue market cap. SEBI has called for a minimum public offer of up to Rs 6,250 crore, or 2.75% of the post-issue market capitalisation, for companies with market capitalisation between Rs 1 lakh crore and Rs 5 lakh crore. Earlier minimum public offer was of Rs 5,000 crore and at least 5% of the post issue market cap.
Urban Company IPO
The initial public offer of app-based beauty and home services platform Urban Company Ltd received overwhelming investor participation, with the issue getting a huge 103.63 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Friday. According to NSE data, the Rs 1,900-crore IPO received bids for 11,06,46,08,960 shares against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer.
The category for QIBs got subscribed 140.20 times. The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 74.04 times subscription, while the RIIs part received 39.25 times subscription. Urban Company, on September 9 raised Rs 854 crore from anchor investors. The company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) has a price band of Rs 98-103 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company's valuation is pegged at Rs 14,790 crore.
New Vice President
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the 15th vice president of India. On September 9, Radhakrishanan won the vice-presidential election on Tuesday, defeating joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes. Radhakrishnan will hold office till September 11, 2030.
He planted a sapling in the Parliament House complex and later, signed some official papers soon after assuming charge as the chairman. Radhakrishnan is the third leader from Tamil Nadu to occupy the coveted post.