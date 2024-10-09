NeoPolitan Pizza And Foods Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit After Listing At Discount On BSE SME

Shares of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd. made a tepid debut on the exchanges, listing at a discount over the issue price. However, the stock gained momentum after the weak listing and hit 5% upper circuit at Rs 20.21 apiece.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods stock listed at Rs 19.25 on BSE SME, marking a 3.75% discount over the IPO's issue price of Rs 20.

Investors allotted a single lot of 6,000 shares of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd. would have incurred a loss of Rs 4,500 against an investment of Rs 1,20,000 at the time of listing.

