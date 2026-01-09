Vodafone Idea Gets AGR Relief, But Faces Rs 40,000 Crore Fundraising Challenge, Says Telecom Analyst

Before the start of trade on Friday, Vodafone Idea confirmed the relief from DoT through an exchange filing. As per the DoT directive, Vodafone Idea will follow a three-tiered repayment schedule designed to ease immediate cash flow pressures.

For the first six years, from March 2026 to March 2031, the company is capped at paying a maximum of Rs 124 crore annually.

This will be followed by annual payments of Rs 100 crore for the subsequent four years, ending in March 2035.

However, the relief only relates to Vodafone Idea's AGR-linked dues and the company would still have to make spectrum due payments.

Piyush Pandey believes Vodafone Idea would need still need to raise a sizable sum in order to make the spectrum due payments.

"Given that the spectrum dues amount to Rs 15,000 crore per year, Vodafone Idea, under current cashflow metrics, would probably need to raise close to Rs 30,000 - 40,000 crore. The company will need a tariff hike as well," he said.

However, Pandey admitted raising funds will become easier for Vodafone in the wake of the recent clarification from the DoT.

"They will still need to do a big fundraiser, which will become easier thanks to this relief," he concluded.