Need Credit Growth To Sustain Economic Revival After Q3, Says TRUST MF's Mihir Vora

Bank credit growth is necessary to rise if India Inc wants to sustain the revival in demand beyond December, when the immediate jump in consumption after tax cuts tapers off, according to Mihir Vora.

"Markets want to see whether bank credit growth picks up to the extent required. It has been a sore point for a while," Vora, chief investment officer of TRUST Mutual Funds, told NDTV Profit in a televised interview. "If the economy has to grow 6-7% then we need faster credit growth."

He said the consumption recovery seen after the income tax and GST rate cuts has been patchy and needs to be sustained beyond the third quarter. Bank credit growth will fuel private capital expenditure.

The value of loans in India increased 11.4% in the first week of October, over the same month in the previous year, as per Reserve Bank of India data. Credit growth in India averaged 11.75% from 2012 until 2025, reaching an all-time high of 20.8% in December of 2023.