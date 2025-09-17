NDTV To Launch Rs 400-Crore Rights Issue On Sept. 22 — Check Details

New Delhi Television Ltd. will open its rights issue on Sept. 22 to raise nearly Rs 400 crore from eligible shareholders. The fundraise will be a significant step in strengthening NDTV’s balance sheet and enhancing its financial flexibility, the company said.

The company will issue up to 48,353,450 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 4 each for Rs 82 per share, aggregating up to Rs 396.5 crore, according to a public advertisement.

The ratio of allotment is three rights equity shares for every four shares held by the eligible shareholders on the record date. The record date for NDTV rights issue was Sept. 12.

The rights issue closes on Oct. 8, 2025.

A rights issue enables a company's current shareholders to purchase extra shares in proportion to their existing holdings, generally at a discounted price. Eligible shareholders will receive right entitlements (REs) in their demat accounts, which can be used to apply for the rights issue or traded on the market. However, if the REs are neither sold nor utilized for the rights issue, they will eventually expire and become worthless.