NDTV To Launch Rs 400-Crore Rights Issue On Sept. 22 — Check Details
NDTV will issue up to 48,353,450 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 4 each for Rs 82 per share.
New Delhi Television Ltd. will open its rights issue on Sept. 22 to raise nearly Rs 400 crore from eligible shareholders. The fundraise will be a significant step in strengthening NDTV’s balance sheet and enhancing its financial flexibility, the company said.
The company will issue up to 48,353,450 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 4 each for Rs 82 per share, aggregating up to Rs 396.5 crore, according to a public advertisement.
The ratio of allotment is three rights equity shares for every four shares held by the eligible shareholders on the record date. The record date for NDTV rights issue was Sept. 12.
The rights issue closes on Oct. 8, 2025.
A rights issue enables a company's current shareholders to purchase extra shares in proportion to their existing holdings, generally at a discounted price. Eligible shareholders will receive right entitlements (REs) in their demat accounts, which can be used to apply for the rights issue or traded on the market. However, if the REs are neither sold nor utilized for the rights issue, they will eventually expire and become worthless.
NDTV is eyeing expansion of distribution to widen its domestic and international presence, invest in brand-building, develop new intellectual properties, reduce debt, and other general corporate purposes.
"This rights issue is a decisive step in strengthening NDTV and preparing it for its next phase of growth. With the resources we raise, we will expand our reach and deepen our impact while staying true to the kind of journalism we have always stood for - credible, trustworthy, and uncompromising," CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal said.
"This investment will also help us explore new areas of growth, with the digital world opening up new possibilities and new audiences for us," he said.
NDTV operates as a division of AMG Media Networks Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd.
The share price traded 0.8% lower at Rs 125.65 on the BSE as of 2:50 p.m., compared to a 0.36% rise in the benchmark Sensex.