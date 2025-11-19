NBCC Sells 609 Residential Units In Noida For Rs 1,069 Crore Via E-Auction

NBCC (India) Ltd. has successfully sold 609 residential units across two projects in Greater Noida (West), Uttar Pradesh, through an e-auction, the company announced on Wednesday. The sale, which includes Aspire Leisure Valley Package-2 (Towers 1 & 2) and Aspire Centurian Park (Tower 10 and Iconic floors 36th and above), fetched a total value of approximately Rs 1,069.43 crore.

NBCC will earn a marketing fee of 1% of the sale value from the transaction. The company clarified that the e-auction was conducted as part of its normal business operations.

Founded in 1960 as a Govt. of India Civil Engineering Enterprise, NBCC with its Headquarter in Delhi, holds the status of Navratna CPSE, and has emerged as the undisputed leader in the Construction Sector on the back of its capabilities, innovative approach, adherence to highest standard of quality, timely delivery and a dedicated workforce, the company said on its website.

NBCC derives the bulk of its revenue, around 92%, from Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services, which span institutional, housing, and industrial sectors. Its PMC portfolio includes redevelopment of government colonies and vacant land parcels, as well as infrastructure projects such as roads, hospitals, medical colleges, offices, airports, and bridges, along with overseas assignments.

Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) accounts for about 6% of turnover, primarily involving civil and structural works for the power sector, including chimneys and cooling towers. The remaining 2% comes from real estate development, covering commercial and corporate office buildings, townships, and residential apartments.