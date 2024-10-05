NBCC, Jindal Saw, And Power Mech Trade Ex-Bonus, Rights, Merger: Key Dates Next Week

NBCC will be in focus next week as it will trade ex-bonus on Monday. The company announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2. The board set Oct. 7 as the record date to determine which shareholders will be eligible for the bonus shares. The company reported a balance of Rs 1,959 crore in reserves and surplus available for capitalisation as of March, according to the audited financial statements.

Geojit Financial Services will be in focus after company trades ex-rights issue on Monday. The company approved the rights issue at Rs 50 per share and to issue one share for every six shares held by eligible holders.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. will announce their interim dividends of Rs 1 per share.

Power Mech Projects will be in focus next week as it will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday. The company announced bonus in the ratio of 1:1.

Shares of Jindal Saw will trade ex-split on Wednesday, as the company has announced a stock split from Rs 2 to Rs 1 apiece. The record date for the stock split is also set for Oct. 9.