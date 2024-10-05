NBCC, Jindal Saw, And Power Mech Trade Ex-Bonus, Rights, Merger: Key Dates Next Week
NBCC, Power Mech Projects, and Jindal Saw to trade ex-bonus and ex-split next week; Geojit Financial Services to trade ex-rights issue.
With Earnings season set to begin next week NBCC Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd will be in focus next week as it will trade ex-bonus. On the other hand, Jindal Saw will also be in focus as it will trade stock split on Wednesday.
NBCC will be in focus next week as it will trade ex-bonus on Monday. The company announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2. The board set Oct. 7 as the record date to determine which shareholders will be eligible for the bonus shares. The company reported a balance of Rs 1,959 crore in reserves and surplus available for capitalisation as of March, according to the audited financial statements.
Geojit Financial Services will be in focus after company trades ex-rights issue on Monday. The company approved the rights issue at Rs 50 per share and to issue one share for every six shares held by eligible holders.
Jupiter Wagons Ltd. will announce their interim dividends of Rs 1 per share.
Power Mech Projects will be in focus next week as it will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday. The company announced bonus in the ratio of 1:1.
Shares of Jindal Saw will trade ex-split on Wednesday, as the company has announced a stock split from Rs 2 to Rs 1 apiece. The record date for the stock split is also set for Oct. 9.
The merger of IDFC and IDFC First Bank became effective on Oct. 1. As a result, 155 equity shares of the bank will be issued for every 100 equity shares of IDFC Limited held by shareholders as of the Record Date, Oct. 10.
The scheme of arrangement between Hercules Hoist and Indef Manufacturing was approved by the company on Sept. 23, 2022. The scheme envisages transfer of manufacturing business of Hercules Hoist to its wholly owned subsidiary, namely IML, by way of a demerger in order to segregate the manufacturing business from investment business of Hercules Hoist.
The Bajaj Group company Hercules Hoist fixed Oct. 11, as the record Date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders to whom the securities of Indef Manufacturing would be allotted in terms of the Scheme on Demerger.