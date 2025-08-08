NBCC Interim Dividend Announced — Check Amount, Record Date And Other Key Details
NBCC (India) Ltd. has announced the first interim dividend of Rs 0.21 per equity share for FY26 along with its Q1 results.
NBCC Q1 Results: Public sector construction company NBCC (India) Ltd. on Thursday announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY 2025-26.
The company reported a 26% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, with earnings increasing to Rs 132.13 crore for the April-June 2025 period from Rs 104.62 crore in the same period a year ago.
The Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) also announced its first interim dividend for FY26 along with the Q1 results.
Here's all you need to know about NBCC (India) Ltd.’s dividend announcement:
NBCC Q1 Dividend Amount
NBCC (India) Ltd. has declared its first interim dividend for FY26 at Rs 0.21 per equity share of face value Rs 1, amounting to 21%.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "Declared 1st interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26 of Rs. 0.21 /- (i.e. 21%) per equity share of Rs. 1 each."
The announcement was made following the Board meeting on Aug. 7. The Board of Directors also approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
NBCC Q1 Dividend: Record Date
NBCC (India) Ltd. has set Aug. 13, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the interim dividend. It will be paid within the timeframe prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013, NBCC informed the stock exchanges in a filing.
In a separate stock exchange filing, the state-owned construction company also announced the record date for its final dividend for FY25. NBCC has designated Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility for the final dividend of Rs 0.14 per share (14%) for FY 2024-25. The company had declared the final dividend along with its Q4FY25 results.
NBCC Q1 FY26 Results
NBCC reported an 11.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for Q1FY26 at Rs 2,391.19 crore from Rs 2,142.53 crore. Net profit grew 26% YoY to Rs 132.13 crore from Rs 104.62 crore. Ebitda rose 20% to Rs 110.16 crore from Rs 91.63 crore in the same year-ago period. The Ebitda margin improved to 4.6% from 4.3% in the same period of the previous fiscal.
NBCC Share Price History
NBCC shares were trading at Rs 108.13 apiece, down 1.38%, on the NSE at 10:56 a.m. on Friday.
In the past five days, the stock has fallen 0.52%, while sliding 6.58% in the last one month. The stock has gained 19.86% in the last six months and 16.33% year-to-date. In the last one year, the stock has dropped 4.06%.
The PSU stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 139.83 apiece on the NSE on Aug. 28, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 70.8 apiece on March 3, 2025.