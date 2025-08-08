NBCC Interim Dividend Announced — Check Amount, Record Date And Other Key Details

NBCC Q1 Results: Public sector construction company NBCC (India) Ltd. on Thursday announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY 2025-26.

The company reported a 26% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, with earnings increasing to Rs 132.13 crore for the April-June 2025 period from Rs 104.62 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) also announced its first interim dividend for FY26 along with the Q1 results.

Here's all you need to know about NBCC (India) Ltd.’s dividend announcement: