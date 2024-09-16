Nazara Tech Shares Hit Highest Level Since Feb 2022 As Board To Consider Fundraise

NDTV ProfitMarketsNazara Tech Shares Hit Highest Level Since Feb 2022 As Board To Consider Fundraise
The board will meet on Wednesday to consider a fundraise via preferential issue.

16 Sep 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Nazara Technologies shares rose to the highest level in over two years on Monday as the board is set to meet on Wednesday to consider fundraise. (Source: Erik Mclean/Unsplash)

Nazara Technologies Ltd. shares rose to hit over two-year high on Monday, two days before the company's board is set to consider a fundraise via preferential issue. The board will meet on Wednesday, according to an exchange filing.

The company has invested Rs 982 crore in Moonshine Technology — owner of leading online poker gaming platform, 'PokerBaazi', it said last week.

Nazara Tech Stock Movement

Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. rose as much as 3.22% to the highest level since Feb. 2, 2022, before paring gains to trade 0.99% higher at Rs 1,060.05 per share as of 10:47 a.m. This compares to a 0.19% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has gained 27.23% in 12 months, and 24.08% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.00, which implied the stock was overbought.

Out of 11 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 11.9%.

