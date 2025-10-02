Navratri Cheer Eludes D-Street Since 2022 — What Led To Slump This Year

Navratri, often seen as an auspicious period for investors, has turned out to be a season of gloom for Indian equity markets for the fourth consecutive year. Since 2022, both the Sensex and Nifty have consistently ended the festival week in the red, reversing the trend of strong festive cheer that markets enjoyed until 2021.

In 2025, Sensex slipped 1.99% and the Nifty lost 1.94% over the eight trading sessions of Navratri. The weakness extended a pattern of declines seen in 2024 of 3.42% for Sensex and 3.23% of Nifty.

In 2023 Nifty and Sensex fell 2.48% and 2.38%, respectively and in 2022 Nifty was down 0.06% and Sensex fell 0.31%. The last time the festival period brought cheer was in 2021, when both benchmarks delivered returns of over 3.5%.